Tony Doucet, 63, Mansura

Tony Doucet, age 63 of Mansura, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Leticia Thibodeaux Doucet; a son, Lance Doucet; and a brother, Joey Doucet.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Frankie Basco Doucet of Mansura; a step-son, Christ Basco and wife Michelle of MN; his siblings, Conley Doucet of Ville Platte, Delores Charlie and husband Danny of Ville Platte, Pat Picard of St. Landry, Nell LeMaire and husband James of Maurice, Paula Clavier and husband Glenn of Eunice, Sharon Doucet of Lafayette, Peggy LeBlanc and husband Ken of Broussard, Debbie Carrier and husband Chris of Branch and Priscilla LeBlanc of Eunice; and his grandchildren, Bethany Doucet, Bryce Doucet, James Basco, Andrew Basco, Harley Basco, Troy Basco and Matthew Basco.

A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a later date.