Tony Ray Kyle, age 60, of Cottonport

Tony Ray Kyle

COTTONPORT – Funeral services for Mr. Tony Ray Kyle will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Little Zion Baptist Church in Long Bridge where Reverend Vernon Simon will officiate. Committal services will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robinson Family Mortuary of Pineville.

A public viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday morning.

Without much time to say farewell or goodbye, on Wednesday morning, February 14, 2018, God in His infinite wisdom and grace, peacefully called home His child, Tony Ray Kyle at the age of 60. The oldest son to the union of the late Isaac Kyle, Sr., and the late Gertie Johnson Kyle, Tony Ray, was born on March 21, 1957, in Pineville.

At a youthful age, Tony confessed hope in Christ and was baptized by the late Reverend P.N. Blackman, at the Little Zion Baptist Church in Long Bridge. While attending Little Zion, Brother Kyle served faithfully in various departments such as the Sanctuary Choir, Male Chorus, and Usher Ministry…doing whatever he was called upon to do for his Master.

“T.K.”, as he was affectionately called by his family and friends, was a 1976 graduate of Cottonport High School, in Cottonport. During his high school years, Tony was a talented football player and earned athletic honors including All-State defensive back and All-District quarterback. This football legend’s name shall forever be endorsed into the history book of Avoyelles Parish as being the first Black quarterback at Cottonport High School. Blessed with the gift of being a skillful football player, after high school, he received an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (formerly USL). “T.K.” was a “die-hard” fan of the Dallas Cowboys. His home was adorned with paraphernalia of his beloved Cowboys, and he was “connected” to them to the very end.

Upon entering adulthood, Tony was employed at Martco, Inc., in Lemoyne. Later in life, he gained employment with Allen Canning Company in Hessmer. Brother Kyle loved his family, who brought him much joy. If you wanted to find a man for all seasons, you found it in Tony Kyle. He learned the game of life and played it successfully.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two (2) siblings, Debbie Marie Kyle and Joseph Ronnie Kyle.

Tony is survived by his daughter, Tisha Eldridge of Cottonport; three brothers, Isaac (Carolyn) Kyle, Jr. of Alexandria, Larry (Gwendolyn) Kyle of Bunkie, and Jonathan Kyle of Hessmer; two sisters, Angie Kyle of Cottonport and Anita Kyle of Cottonport; two uncles, Johnnie Johnson of Cottonport and Edison Kyle of Cottonport; two aunts, Cecile Williams of Cottonport and Dolly Smoot of Cottonport; four grandchildren; special friend and confidant, Eugenia Wells of Cottonport; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Active pallbearers honored to serve will be Terry Kyle, Velvon Kyle, Derrick Kyle, Michael Paul Eldridge, Lester Eldridge, and Ronald Larcarte.