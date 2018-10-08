Tony Smith, 49, Dupont

Funeral services for Tony Smith will be held later this week in Kenner, LA.

Mr. Smith, age 49 of Dupont, passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Elmer Smith.

Survivors include his daughter, Toni Danielle Smith of Destrehan, his mother, Hazel Smith of Pensacola, FL; his step daughters, Ashley Gagliano of Destrehan, Khristina Noland of Kenner Elizabeth Quintero of Metairie and Crystal Carter of Destrehan; his brothers, Mark Smith and Timothy Smith both of Kenner; his sisters, Natalia Jones of Pensacola, FL and Sandra Smith of Kenner; and his three grandchildren, Hayden Gagliano, Aubree Gagliano and Natalia Alonzo.

