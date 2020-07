Tremayne Hawkins, 37, Evergeen native

Tremayne Hawkins, 37 of Marksville-a native of Evergreen passed away at Christus St Frances Cabrini Hospital on Friday July 24th, 2020. He is survived by his father Michael R Hawkins Sr; mother, Ella Batiste Porterie; stepfather Hillary Porterie. son, Xavier Prier; daughter, Tramecianna Hawkins; siblings Michael Hawkins, Jr; Melissa Hawkins Jones; Cassandra Hawkins; Lamar Hawkins; Jillian Hawkins Taylor; Jamecia Hawkins; and Corbin Hawkins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM following by funeral services at 11:00 AM at the St. Edwards Funeral Home, 808 NW Main Street, Bunkie, LA.