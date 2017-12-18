Trent Joyce Nichols, age 84, of Elmer

Trent Joyce Nichols

WILDA - Funeral services for Mr. Trent Joyce Nichols will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Wilda Baptist Church, Wilda with Reverend Joey Rudisill and Danny George officiating. Interment will follow in Camp Eight Cemetery, Otis, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home of Oakdale.

Friends may call Wilda Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Visitation will reopen on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Mr. Nichols, age 84, of Elmer, entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Elmer. Born on April 23, 1933, Trent was a member of Wilda Baptist Church. A machinist at Dresser Industries for 35years. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. A loving husband, father and grandfather. His hobbies were fishing and hunting and watching football games.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Ala Mae Nichols; his granddaughter, Melissa Elaine Stokes; two brothers, Clyde Nichols and Clint Nichols; and two sisters, Ella Ruth Lee and Margie Hawn.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Nona Elaine “Sugar” Nichols of Elmer; one son, David A. (Tina) Nichols of Elmer; two daughters, Joyce (Elton) Stokes of Elmer, Theresa (Chuck) Brevelle of Elmer; four brothers, Murrel Nichols of Houston, Texas, Kenneth Ray Nichols of Effie, Gary Dale Nichols of Effie, and Paul Nichols of Boyce; five sisters, Bernell Warner of Alexandria, Mary Lou Sheffield of Woodville, Texas, Effie Lee Cowart of Boyce, Bessie Mae Howell of Boyce and Audrey Lane Roberts of Gardner; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.

