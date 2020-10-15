Trent Maillet, 54, Bordelonville

Funeral services for Trent Maillet of Bordeonville will take place at St. Peters Catholic Church of Bordelonville on Saturday, October 24, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Trent Maillet, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Mr. Maillet was born and raised in Avoyelles Parish. He attended Bordelonville High School, later graduating from Marksville High School. He was a proud member of the Bordelonville Band and played basketball. Over the years, Trent owned his own trucking company “Maillet Logistics”. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, along with being at the camp.

Trent was preceded in death by his parents, Danile and Virginia Maillet. He is survived by his significant other, Charlotte Willis; daughter, Tiffany Mitchell of Carriere, Mississippi;stepson, Johnathan Blackburn; grandson, Ethan Mitchell; brother Troy Maillet (Phyllis) of Hessmer; sister, Tresha Maillet Benischeck (Keith) of Bordelonville; nephews, Nicholas Maillet (Katie) of Bordelonville and Landon Maillet of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 beginning at 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in St. Peters Catholic Church Hall.

Entombment will take place in the church cemetery.