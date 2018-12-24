Twas the night before Christmas in Avoyelles

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the parish, Not a creature was stirring, not even a gator;

Da stockings was hung by da fireplace with care,

In hopes dat Papa Noel soon would be d’here;

Da sha petit babies were nestled all snug in their bed, While visions of gratons danced in their heads;

All of a sudden out on bayou des glaises there was a big noise, Marie sprang me from da bed to “va vite! ders a prowler!”

I tore to the window like a pirogue in a race, throwed open dem shutters to see “mais what’s da matter.”

When I pass my eye outside my heart skipped a little beat, Mais I seen a sleigh on top da house, and eight rein- deers too little to eat.

Inside dat sleigh a gros rouge man, so lively and quick, I knew we got us a parling wahl (swamp booger man) or just old St. Nick.

He stood up, and whistled, and called dem deers names; "Va, PASCAL! now, GROS BECK! you, COUY- ON and VIXEN! On, T-GRIS! and T-DOO! Keep up VIEUX and BLITZEN!

“To da top of dat porch, high above all da camps! Vien vite! Vien vite! Hurry we got to go!"

And then, in a little second, I heard on dat roof. Some prancing and pawing of all them little hoofs.

I put my hand down, and went to go inside, when down the chimney came Papa Noel with all kind of toys inside.

He had a big ole rouge face and a rice and gravy belly,

That shook, when he laughed like a bowlful of jelly.

And I laughed when I saw him, ‘cause he looked like myself;

he wouldn’t talk French or English, yet started to fill all da stockings with licenses and fishing gear

BUT then passed ME da bill.

And passing his finger on da side of his nose, Looked at me straight in da face, and up the chimney he rose;

He tore off to his sleigh, and gave them little deer whis- tle, And “VROOM!” they peeled out like the squirrel up da tree.

As he rode away, I watched him in my hunting sight, he hollered:

HAPPY CHRISTMAS AVOYELLES,

AND YA’LL PASS A GOOD-NIGHT