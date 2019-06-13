Funeral services for Tyrone Joseph “Macaroni” Alexander, Sr. will be held at Little Zion Baptist Church in Longbridge on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Vernon Simon, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Tyrone Joseph “Macaroni” Alexander, Sr., age 59 of Fifth Ward, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Mr. Alexander was a self-employed concrete, cement finisher by trade and also worked for various companies.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Bonita Dominick Alexander of Fifth Ward, children, Tyrone Alexander, Jr. of Marksville, Ron Alexander of Cottonport, Erica Dominick of Marksville, Alexis Alexander of Marksville, Laconia Alexander of Marksville, siblings, James (Beverly) Barbin of Marksville, David Guillot of Marksville, Quentin Guillot of Marksville, Jefferey Pierite of Marksville, Eric Pierite of Marksville, Joann (Leonard) Francisco of Marksville, Wanda Guillot of Marksville, Brenda (Elliot) Jordon of Marksville, Jennifer Bazile of Bunkie, Stephanie Guillot of Marksville and Charlene Pierite of Marksville. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Pierite and Harriet Alexander, siblings, Paul Guillot, Ron Guillot, Patrick Guillot, Leonard Pierite, Linda Johnson and 3 grandchildren.

The Alexander Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and at Little Zion Baptist Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.