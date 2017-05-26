Una Mayeux Couvillion, age 83, of Lake Charles

Una Mayeux Couvillion

LAKE CHARLES - A funeral mass for Una Mayeux Couvillion will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Lake Charles. The Rev. Keith Pellerin will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. by the Catholic Daughters. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until leaving for the church at 9:30 a.m.

Una Mayeux Couvillion, 83, of Lake Charles passed away at 2:41 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in a Katy, Texas hospital. Mrs. Couvillion was born on December 23, 1933 in Bordelonville. She was a beautician for 37 years and owned and operated a hair salon. Mrs. Couvillion was a devoted member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church where she belonged to the Catholic Daughters for 50 years and was a Regent for four years. She was also a Eucharistic Minister and brought communion to the home bound, sang in the funeral choir, belonged to the Altar Society and Come Lord Jesus Bible Study Group, and was a greeter for the church. Mrs. Couvillion belonged to the VFW, the American Legion, and the Red Hat Society. Mrs. Couvillion was a volunteer caregiver to numerous senior citizens throughout her life. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidering, and smocking. Mrs. Couvillion had a passion for gardening and loved country music.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Floyd Patrick Couvillion; her parents, Paulin and Celina Normand Mayeux, Sr.; brothers, Adam, Adolph Terry, Emmanuel, Paulin, Jr, Raymond Mayeux; and sisters, Dessie Rabalais and Christina Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are three children, Clayton Patrick (Theresa) Couvillion of Lake Charles; Deborah (Kenon) Blake of Houston, Texas, and Cheryl (Ralph) Smith of Arkansas; and two grandchildren, Jacob (Stephanie) and Danielle (Gus).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 3939 Lake St., Lake Charles, LA 70605. These were the organizations Mrs. Couvillion would donate to regularly.

Mrs. Couvillion wanted to personally thank Brenda Hickman and Peggy Gary for the support and love they showed her and for always being there for her.