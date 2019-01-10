Vauncille "Von" Ortego Armand, age 80, a native of Plaucheville and a resident of Houma

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 12, at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2. Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Vauncille "Von" Ortego Armand, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Plaucheville and a resident of Houma.

Von was full of joy and energy and always had a smile on her face. She appreciated the small moments of each day just as much as the big events in her long, beautiful life. She enthusiastically shared this gratitude and joie de vivre with her family and friends.

Von was a very talented basketball player as a student, earning All-Tournament and All-League honors at Plaucheville High School. She also loved music and dancing and was a wonderful singer herself, singing as a young lady at pageants, FFA events and other community events around Avoyelles Parish. An avid reader, she was a regular patron of the Terrebonne Parish Library, read several books each week, and loved to start her morning drinking coffee and reading the newspaper.

Von enjoyed gardening, traveling, and teaching her grandchildren how to make her favorite recipes and watching them play in sports, band and theater. Family meant everything to her and she always treasured her memories with family and friends and the time she spent with those she loved.

Von was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis Ortego and Edna Duplechin Ortego.

Von is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gerald Armand; daughter, Penny Stelly and husband, Paul; sons, Timothy Armand and wife, Lori, and Matthew Armand and wife, Jennifer; and grandchildren, Claire Castillo and husband Jacques, Paige Hawley and husband, Sam, Maggie and Abby Armand, Elise and Emile Armand.