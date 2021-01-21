Velma Gross, 80, Simmesport

Funeral services for Velma “Jeannie” Gross of Simmesport will begin at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport with Pastor Daniel Wright, III officiating. Burial will follow at the First Baptist Cemetery in Simmesport.

Velma Jeannie Gross, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Robert Gross of Simmesport; daughter, Kimberly Gross of Simmesport; son, Gerald Gross of Simmesport; siblings, Sandra and Freddy. She also survived by three grandchildren, Jessica Laprairie, Skyler Coco, Stephen Mayeaux, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Elliot, Joseph, McKensy, Jakelynn, Lanie, Arlis, and Coleman,

She was preceded in death by her son, Terrell Gross; parents, Amar & Bertha Gautreaux; siblings, Mildred, Esther, Ethel, Buddy, Louis, Cotchy, and Murphy.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 12:00pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.