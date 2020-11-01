Venic “Nick” Brevelle, Sr, 92, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Venix “Nick” Brevelle, 92, of Marksville, LA. will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Hixson Brothers Funeral Home Chapel with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mr. Brevelle departed this life on Sunday, October 30, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Eillen LaBorde (Robert) of Marksville and Annette Gauthier (Daniel) of Marksville. “Nick” is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Brevelle is preceded in death by his wife Georgette Desselle Brevelle, parents; Villere Pierre Brevelle, Sr. and Julia Bordelon Brevelle, one daughter; Jettie McCann, two brothers; Weldon Brevelle and Lester “Bick” Brevelle, four sisters; Delia Brevelle Dupuy, Evelyn Brevelle Bordelon, Marceline “Patsy” Brevelle Lovato, and Sybil Clements.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Garrett LaBorde, Darrell Lovato, Roddy Dauzat, Randy Dauzat, Cody Archer, and Ben Shipp.

