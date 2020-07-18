Vera Marcotte Wainwright entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 94.

She was the beloved wife of the late Glenn C. Wainwright for 73 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lenore Goudeau and Louis A. Marcotte, Jr.; her sisters: Gladys Andress, Rita Bordelon, Illy Vigil; and her brother, Lacy Marcotte. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Lemoine of Bunkie, Louisiana. Mrs. Wainwright was born in Cottonport, Louisiana on February 24, 1926.

She grew up in Avoyelles Parish along Bayou Rouge in the midst of sugarcane and cotton fields speaking only French until she started school. She graduated from Evergreen High School as Valedictorian in 1943. She attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette for two years and was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and Red Jackets. She and her husband Glenn met in New Orleans during Mardi Gras in early March of 1946 and married on June 18 of that same year.

She moved to New Orleans where she worked for a group of doctors as a medical technologist for a short time. Her brief stint in the medical field led to a lifetime of medical advice to her family and friends that resulted in the nickname of "Dr. Vera." Her health and long life lend credence to her title.

Although they started their married life after WWII with meager finances, she and her husband were fortunate to travel extensively throughout Europe and ultimately China during his 28-year career with General Electric Corporation. Once her children were grown, she developed a passion for tennis and played league and social tennis into her sixties. While living in Shreveport, Houston, San Antonio and finally retiring to Diamondhead, Mississippi, she and her husband managed to locate their homes on a golf course near the tennis courts.

Mrs. Wainwright was an avid gardener with a very green thumb. As an early riser, she loved to start her day in the garden tending to her flowers. She was vivacious, gregarious and quick to laugh. She loved music and loved to dance. She and her husband took square dancing and ballroom dancing lessons and continued to attend dances with friends late into their lives. She loved to talk about her travels, sports, politics and her family, and to give advice. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and spent hours looking at pictures of them. Blessed with a clear mind until the end, she enjoyed dressing in her best outfits and took pride in her appearance. She was not adverse to a compliment!

She is survived by her four children: Glenda (Jerry) Gause, Glenn (Robin) Wainwright, Jr., Mark (Christy) Wainwright, and Scott (Kacy) Wainwright; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her and remember her always. A joint Celebration of Life service with her husband who passed away on March 21 will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, Louisiana with visitation at 11:00 a.m. followed by a ceremony at 12:00 noon and inurnment immediately afterward.