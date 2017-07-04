Vera Rabalais Descant, age 90, of Goudeau

Vera Rabalais Descant

GOUDEAU - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Vera Rabalais Descant on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Goudeau with Fr. Bartholomew Ibe officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Charles Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Descant, age 90, of Goudeau, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the Prairie Manor Nursing Home in Pine Prairie. Vera was born on November 25, 1926, one of eight children of Arnold and Bertha Dufour Rabalais in the community of Goudeau and graduated from Evergreen High School.

In April, 1955, she married Edison J. Descant of Cottonport. Together they opened Descant Grocery Store on the coroner of LA Hwy 361 and Spring Bayou Road in Goudeau. That little store was the hub of activity in the community for twenty-plus years, and still remembered fondly by many who entered its doors.

Vera was active in the St. Charles Catholic Church community, where she could be found planning and working events such as the Annual Church Gumbo and Bingo or quietly dusting and sweeping the little church on Saturday evenings in preparation for Sunday Morning Mass.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edison J. Descant; her parents, Arnold and Bertha Dufour Rabalais; four brothers, Richard Rabalais, Leslie Rabalais, Allan Rabalais and Harold Rabalais; and one sister, Marjorie Rabalais Attales.

She is survived by one sister, Jewell Rabalais English of Groves, Texas; one brother, Ryan (Carolyn Tanner) Rabalais of Neederland, Texas; many neices and nephews and their families; and as well as countless people whose lives she has touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Descant's name to St. Charles Church - P.O. Box 20 - Evergreen LA 71333.