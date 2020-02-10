Vergie Marilla Causey Andrus of Bunkie

Funeral services for Vergie Marilla Causey Andrus will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Centerville Baptist Church with Bro Jake Guillory officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffin Hill Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Centerville Baptist Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm and will resume on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:45 am.

Mrs. Vergie Marilla Andrus passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. She was born on July 17, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, T. J. Andrus; her parents, Leroy Causey and Vergie (Thibodeaux) Causey; her brother, James A. Causey; her step-mother, Ola (Henry) Causey; her sisters, Alona Causey and Iralene (Causey)Newman and her son-in-law, Benard McCreery.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Annette Andrus McCreery of Glenmore; her two sons, David Lynn Andrus (Regina) of Pineville and Alan Tracy Andrus (Julie) of Prairieville; her two sisters, Doretha "Dot" Poole and Linda Morgan both of Turkey Creek; her eight grandchildren, Olivia Monk (Ron); Alison Willis (Scott); Jessica Andrus; Brandon Andrus (Jenny); Logan Andrus, Ashtan Andrus, Madison Andrus and Julia Andrus and her four great-grandchildren, Scotlyn Monk-Clark (Keith), Taylor Willis, Addison Andrus and Jude Andrus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centerville Baptist Church Benevolence Fund - P.O. Box 10 - St. Landry, LA 71367.