Verna Desselle, 88, Big Bend

Verna Jean Hess Laborde Desselle, age 88, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

Due to Covid-19, her children chose to have a private service and burial at the Bayou Des Glaises Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, July 31, 2020. Bro. Buford Skelton officiated the service.

Verna Jean was born on June 12, 1932 in Big Bend, La. to Della Mary Kimble Hess & Herman Joseph Hess, Jr. She was the seventh of eight children. Jean attended the Kleinwood Elementary School and the Bordelonville High School. She graduated in 1950 then attended the Cottonport Trade School majoring in secretarial science and accounting. Mrs. Jean was a devoted mother, wife, sister, and friend. She was very fashionable and always had her hair and makeup in place. She loved clothes, accessories and jewelry. Some of her hobbies were reading biographies, playing cards and solving puzzles. Jean was also an excellent cook and baker. Her pineapple cake and fig cake were popular to many. She was known for always sharing with others. Jean married Edward Louis “Mack” Laborde. Unfortunately, their time together did not last very long as “Mack” died from meningitis at Camp Roberts, Paso Robles, California. They had one daughter, Ashley Ann Laborde. A few years later, Mrs. Jean married Clifford Ray Desselle of Bordelonville, whom she met through a former classmate. They were married until his death in 2009. They had one son, Glenn Ray Desselle. Jean and Clifford were both excellent cooks and for many years they cooked each day and provided meals to two elderly widowed aunts. Mrs. Jean was very kind and generous to others and taught her children to be the same. Jean worked in many secretarial jobs in the parish. Her last job was working in a local gift shop for 20+ years. She enjoyed this job and made many friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ashley Laborde and Glenn Desselle; and her youngest sister, Shirley Zenk. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Byron Hess; sisters: Lola Fountain, Virgie Mae Hess, Maggie Charrier, Birtie Lemoine and Mattie Charrier; and four nephews.

Her children would like to thank Katie, James and Jaion for helping her while she was at home. They would also like to thank the staff at Hessmer Nursing Home and are very grateful to those who visited her at the home.