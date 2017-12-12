Verna Faye O'Quin, age 82, of Lone Pine

Verna Faye O'Quin

LONE PINE - Funeral services for Verna Faye O’Quin of Lone Pine will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Rev. David Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the Newell-O’Quin Cemetery in Lone Pine.

Verna Faye O’Quin, age 82, passed away at her home in Lone Pine on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. Faye was born on April 6, 1935 in West Monroe to parents Dezzie and Louis Hazelton. She attended Ouachita High School. She married Winston O’Quin in 1954. Faye retired after a 33-year career at England Air Force Base. Faye was the quintessential southern lady, exhibiting true grace and style. She appreciated the beauty of God’s creations and experienced the goodness of this world in small and sacred moments. She gave of herself endlessly to those that she loved and always insisted that dessert should be served prior to any meal. Her celebration of life and deep love of family will forever be cherished by all that knew her.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dana Leigh Adamski and brother, Bobby Hazelton.

Faye leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Winston; a daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Fruge; a son, Devon (Denise) O’Quin; grandchildren, Morgan McDaniel, Natalie Cox, Seth O’Quin, Riley O’Quin; great-grandchildren, Addison Cox, Mallory McDaniel, Evangeline McDaniel, Fletcher McDaniel, and the soon to arrive newest great grandchild, Nolan Cox; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

Pall bearers will be Jeff Fruge, Charles Chevalier, Bronk McDaniel, Josh Cox, Seth O’Quin, and Riley O’Quin.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com.