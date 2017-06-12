Vernon Edwards, age 89, of Marksville

Vernon Edwards

MARKSVILLE - A memorial service honoring Mr. Vernon Edwards will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Thomas Paul officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Vernon chose to give the unselfish gift of donating his body for anatomical research and education to Tulane Medical Center. He was an Army Air Corps Veteran of World War II, a farmer for many years and retired as maintenance superintendent from Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Mr. Edwards, age 89, of Marksville, passed away at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville on June 11, 2017. He was born on August 10, 1927.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ivy Tassin Edwards; wife, Sylvia Edwards; son, Blaine Edwards; and sister, Iva Lee Printz.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Kyle (Mikki) Edwards of Marksville; sister, Iris Edwards Masling of Marksville; granddaughter, Mallorie (Chad) Bernard of Marksville; grandson, Blake Edwards of Marksville; two great-granddaughters, Issabella Bernard of Marksville and Cessily Bernard of Marksville; daughter-in-law, Karen Edwards of Simmesport; three step grandchildren, Brian Jones, Kelly Rusk, and Jennifer Gaspard; eight step-great-grandchildren, Elle, Emma, Ethan, Owen, Bryanna, Addyson, Emily, and Ian; and numerous nieces and nephews.