Vernon Paul DeSoto, age 95, of Kenner

Vernon Paul DeSoto

BIG CANE - Funeral services for Vernon Paul DeSoto will be Monday, March 5, 2018 at 12 noon at the Big Cane Baptist Church with his grandson, Rev. Mark DeSoto officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Big Cane Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Big Cane Baptist Church on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Mr. DeSoto, age 95, of Kenner, passed away at Canon Hospice in Jefferson on Thursday, March 1, 2018. Born on April 4, 1922, he was a Seaman First Class with the Coast Guard during World War II. He was a retired teacher with the Jefferson Parish School System, having taught vo-tech at the high school level. He was also owner of DeSoto & Sons Construction Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Beard DeSoto and his parents, Firmin and Estelle Ducote DeSoto.

He is survived by his two daughters, Brinda Normand of Bogalousa and Judy Mowla of Kenner; his five sons, Terry (June Andrus) DeSoto of Metairie, Gerald (Michelle Pleak) DeSoto of Escondito, California, Darrell (Jannice Hales) DeSoto of Bogalousa, Barry DeSoto of Bogalousa and Jeffrey DeSoto of Kenner; his brother, Cecil (Louise Rutledge) DeSoto of Lafayette; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.