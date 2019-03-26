Funeral services for Vernon Simpson will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Big Cane Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Campo officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the Big Cane Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Vernon Simpson, age 87 of Big Cane, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Alma Jackson Simpson; his brother, Floyd L. Simpson and a sister, Myrtle McCullough.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita Saucier Simpson of Big Cane; his son, Roger D. Simpson and wife Cindy of Abita Springs; his daughter, Karen Higginbotham and husband Toby of Leonville, two sisters, Aline Minniear and husband Tommy of Baton Rouge and Mary Stagg and husband Phillip of Zachary; his grandchildren, Zackary and Tam Cason, Brody Cason, Aubrey Higginbotham, Lauren Simpson and Regan Simpson and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Big Cane Baptist Church in Big Cane.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Big Cane Baptist Church, P.O. Box 253, Morrow, LA 71356 or the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial, P.O. Drawer 1550, Opelousas, LA 70571