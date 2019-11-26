Veronica Lee, 66, Marksville native

Services for Ms. Veronica Lee will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Jena, Louisiana with Father Jason officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodland Mausoleum in Jena under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Jena.

The family requests that visitation be observed Tuesday, November 26, 2019 starting at 6:00 p.m. and lasting until the time of service on Friday at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Jena.

Ms. Veronica, 66, of Jena was born November 15, 1953 in Marksville, Louisiana and passed from this life on November 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elphege Lachney; mother, Mary Gaspard Lachney; and sister, Ruby Turner.

Those left to cherish in her memory include her fiancé, Wesley Eubanks Sr.; sons, Graig Lee of Jena, Bruce Lee and wife Laura of Kentucky; daughter, Misty Lee of Jena; sisters, Jeanette Lachney of Mansura, Dora Dozart of Marksville; 4 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Gregory, Wesley Eubanks Sr., Wesley Eubanks Jr., and Scott McLendon.