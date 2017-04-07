Veronica Leigh Ducote, age 74, of Plaucheville

Veronica Leigh Ducote

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Veronica Leigh Ducote of Cottonport will take place at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017 with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will commence at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport on Friday, April 7, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. and will continue until time of services on Saturday.

Veronica Leigh, age 74, passed away at her home in Cottonport surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, April 6, 2017. Born on April 8, 1942, Leigh, as she was affectionally known, will surely be missed by her loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elma Escude, Sr.; and her sister, Margaret Ponthier.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, David “Chopper” Ducote of Cottonport; children, Cynthia Bordelon of Plaucheville, Carl (Jackie White) Rabalais of Plaucheville, Darrell (Cynthia) Rabalais of Plaucheville, and Andrea Rabalais of Cottonport; brothers, Edward Escude, Jr. of Mansura, and Vincent Escude of Metairie; grandchildren, Melissa Mcclung, Brandi Chenevert (who was her special caregiver), Holly Poret, Quincy Bordelon, Will Rabalais, and Zachary Rabalais; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Suzanne, Payton, Connor, Derrick, Bencent, Easton, and Brody.