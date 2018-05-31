Vickie Ann Martinez age 60 of Bordelonville

Funeral arrangements for Vickie Martinez of Bordelonville will be held at the St. Peter Catholic Church Hall of Bordelonville on Friday, June 1st, 2018 beginning at 11:00am with Pastor Ervin Martin officiating. Visitation will also be held at the church hall that morning from 9:00am to 11:00am. Burial will commence at the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Services are under direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Vickie Martinez, age 60, passed away on May 29, 2018 in Bordelonville. She was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Martinez; father, Laurie Cooper; paternal grandparents, Isacc & Delva Cooper; maternal grandparents, Jerome (Daisy) Bordelon and Pauline Ducote (Calvin Lindsey). Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Antonio Martinez of Houma, Brook Martinez (Antonio Caceres) of Shreveport, Lauren Pagano of San Deigo, CA, and Josie (Sam) Wiles of Kansas City, MO; seven grandchildren; mother, Ernestine Cooper; and

brother, Ronald Cooper (life partner, Randy LeBlanc).