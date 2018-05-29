Vickie Ann Martinez, age 60, of Bordelonville

Vickie Ann Martinez

BORDELONVILLE - Funeral arrangements for Vickie Martinez of Bordelonville are currently pending with Escude Funeral Home.

Vickie Martinez, age 60, passed away on May 29, 2018 in Bordelonville. She was born on March 28, 1958.

She was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Martinez; father, Laurie Cooper; paternal grandparents, Isacc and Delva Cooper; maternal grandparents, Jerome (Daisy) Bordelon and Pauline Ducote (Calvin Lindsey).

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Antonio Martinez of Houma, Brook Martinez (Antonio Caceres) of Shreveport, Lauren Pagano of San Diego, California, and Josie (Sam) Wiles of Kansas City, Missouri; seven grandchildren; mother, Ernestine Cooper; and brother, Ronald Cooper (life partner, Randy LeBlanc).