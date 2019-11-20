Funeral services for Victor Wade Lacefield, will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St. Romain officiating.

Victor Lacefield, 49, Resident of Lake Charles, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Lake Charles Memorial Health System.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Peyton Redmond of Lake Charles; mother, Mary A. Dupas Lacefield; grandmother, Mary E. Dupas; sister, Ghreeka Jones Walker of San Antonio, TX; step mother, Patsy Lacefield; god mother, Rose Singleton of Deridder; aunts, Callie Jones (Jay) of Arlington, TX, Marie Barton (Hamilton) of Marksville, Madeline Lacour of Alexandria; uncles, Lawrence Dupas of Texas, Merlin Sampson and Joseph Sampson both of Los Angeles, Aaron Dupas Sr. of Mansura, Raymond Paul Dupas, Jr. of Virginia Beach.

He was preceded in death by his father, Searcy Lacefield; and his grandfather, Raymond Dupas, Sr.

Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.