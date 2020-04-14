Vida Schneider Ferlita 71, of Mansua

Mansura – Private services for Vida Schneider Ferlita will be held at a later date.Vida Schneider Ferlita, age 71 of Mansura, passed away at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 10:00 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Steven Ferlita of Mansura, daughters, Bridget (Barry) Martin of New Orleans, Gena (Joey) Ard of Daphne, AL., sisters, Freda (Micky) Liner of Slidell and Mary (Bobby) Dardar of Waveland, MS.

Also survived by 4 grandchildren.Mrs. Ferlita was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Gloria Schneider.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s