Vincent Barrone, Jr., age 64, of Bunkie

Vincent Barrone, Jr.

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Vincent Barrone, Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Barrone, age 64 of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Clara Stelly Barrone.

Survivors include his son, Brandon Barrone of Bunkie; his father, Vincent Barrone, Sr. of Bunkie; and his two sisters, Glenda B. Lee of Bunkie and Jacqueline B. (Alcide) Harris of Bunkie.

