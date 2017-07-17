Viola Mae Keller Dickerson, age 100, of Mobile, Alabama

Viola Mae Keller Dickerson

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Viola Dickerson will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Bunkie with the Rev. Mark Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Dickerson, age 100 of Mobile, Alabama, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the Mobile Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 11, 1917.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Dickerson; her parents, Charles M. Keller, Sr. and Eva Brinkley Keller; and her siblings, Charlie Keller, Jr., Clayton Keller and Frances K. Dowden.

Survivors include her three children; Ken (Tina) Dickerson of Nunnelly, Tennessee, Bill (Betty Sue) Dickerson of Plano, Texas, and Kay D. (Travis) May of Mobile, Alabama; two sisters, Dorothy Price of Christiana, Tennessee and Colleen Hardin of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.