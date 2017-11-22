Viola Redmon Cassard, age 90, of Bunkie

Viola Redmon Cassard

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Viola Cassard will be held 12 noon on Saturday, November 25, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Rev. Joe Hoover officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery in Evergreen. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Cassard, age 90 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center. Born on July 5, 1927, she was a member of the Evergreen Methodist Church and retired from the Avoyelles Parish School Board.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Alfred Cassard, Jr.; parents, Thomas and Bertha Redmon; brothers, Richard Redmon, Donny Redmon, Lawrence Redmon and T.J. Redmon; and a sister, Vivian Haakenson.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia (James) Hablinski of Fulshear, Texas; two brothers, Milby Redmon of Evergreen and Jerry Redmon of Field Store, Texas; one sister, Myrtle Clark of San Bernardino, California; her granddaughter, Laine H. (Joseph) Wendel; and many nieces and nephews.

