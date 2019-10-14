Funeral services for Viola Sturges will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Bro. John Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Jack Pentecostal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Viola Sturges , age 82 of Baton Rouge, formerly of Bayou Jack, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Flannery Oaks Nursing Home in Baton Rouge.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Leon Sturges; her sons, Dennis Leon Sturges, Stafford Donald “Donnie” Sturges and Brian Keith Sturges; her parents, Stafford and Julia Deshotel Jolibois; siblings, Cedo Jolibois, Velma Walton, Euna Jolibois, and Lloyd Jolibois.

Survivors include her sons, Mark Gregory Sturges and wife Mona of Watson and Daryl Wayne Sturges and wife Katie of Deland, FL; her sisters, Claudette Dupuy of Zachary and Judy Douglas of Watson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will include: Blayne Sturges, Rhett Sturges, Derek Sturges, Zachery Downs, Camden Downs and Blayne Sturges, II.

Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.