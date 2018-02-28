Virdy Daigrepont Bordelon Barrere, age 94, of Bordelonville

Virdy Barrere

BORDELONVILLE - Funeral Mass for Virdy Daigrepont Bordelon Barrere of Bordelonville will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville. Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Friday, March 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. continuing all night at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Bordelonville until the time of service Saturday.

Virdy Barrere, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at her home in Bordelonville. She was born on June 1, 1923.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Effie Daigrepont; daughter, Judy (Harris) Bordelon; son, Ellis (Wanetta) Bordelon; 1st husband, Harding Bordelon; 2nd husband, Wadley Barrere; sisters, Julia Juneau and Catherine Lemoine; and brothers, Alvin Daigrepont and Phillip Daigrepont.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa (Lee) Bordelon of Abbeville; sons, John (Alberta) Bordelon of Bordelonville and Jude (Debi) Barrere of Bordelonville; brother, Joseph Daigrepont, Jr. of Texas; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers, Timmy Bordelon, Craig Bordelon, Harding Bordelon, Lee Bordelon, Jr., Justin Bordelon and Jonathan Barrere. Crossbearers will be Bralin Barrere and Collin Guilbeau.