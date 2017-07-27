Virgie Michot Bordelon, age 74, of Hessmer

Virgie Michot Bordelon

BELLEDEAU - Funeral services for Mrs. Virgie Rita Michot Bordelon will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 12 noon in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will be in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Belledeau. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 9 a.m. until 12 noon in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 74, of Hessmer, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 16, 1943.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Rena Gaspard Michot; grandson, Keith Bardwell, Jr.; nephews, Chris Kelone, T. J. Kelone; son-in-law, Donnell McNeal; and brother-in-law, Gene Kelone.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Audric Bordelon, Sr. of Hessmer; three sons, Audric Paul Bordelon, Jr. of Hessmer, Richard James (Gayle) Bordelon of Fifth Ward, Robert Joseph Bordelon of Hessmer; three daughters, Betty (Arthur) Bardwell of Hessmer, Mary Bardwell of Hessmer, and Carol Descant of Hessmer; one brother, Buford Michot of Marksville; one sister, Thelma Kelone of Marksville; former daughter-in-law, Sandra Bordelon; former sons-in-law, Earl Descant, Sr., Keith Bardwell, Sr.; 22 grandchildren; and 36 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Robert Bordelon, Freddie Michot, Justin Bardwell, Earl Descant, Jr., Travis Bardwell, and Robert Charrier. Honorary pallbearers will be Audric Bordelon, Sr., Paul Bordelon, Jr. and Richard Bordelon.

To extend online condolences to the Bordelon family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com