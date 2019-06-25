Virgie Woodall , age 80 of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Virgie Woodall will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St.

Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the First Union Baptist Cemetery in Bunkie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Woodall, age 80 of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Woodall, Sr.; her parents, George and Josephine Perro McIntosh; sisters, Virginia Rose, Florida Jacobs, Josephine Jones, Maedrew Juneau, Doris Boudreaux, Theresa Smith, Lorraine Simon and Annie Mae McGlory; and brothers, Elston McIntosh, George McIntosh and Marvin McIntosh.

Survivors include her two sons, Kerry Woodall and fiancé Patsy Jones of Bunkie and Norman Woodall, Jr. of Bunkie; her daughter Metilda Mae Butler of Bunkie; her brothers, Joseph McIntosh and wife Frances of Marksville; her sister Alberta Jacobs of Houston; 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a rosary at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.