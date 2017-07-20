Virginia Ann Williams-Payne

BEAUMONT, TEXAS Funeral services for Virginia Ann Williams-Payne will be held on Sunday, July 29, 2017 at First Gethsemane Ministries COGIC 2685 Denver St. Beaumont Texas at 11 a.m. Interment will be on Monday, July 31, 2017 in First Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Bunkie. Mrs. Payne’s services have been entrusted to Proctor's Mortuary

Visitation will begin at 9a.m. until funeral at 11a.m.

Virginia Ann Williams-Payne, age 66, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Matilda Williams; husband, John W. Payne; child, Lindsey Payne; and siblings, Mary Williams, Katheryn Williams, Charles Williams and David Williams.

Cherishing her memories are her children, Bruce Green, Darrel Payne, Constant Payia, Catrina Downs, Latrisa Payne and Shonda Payne; siblings, James Hall, Clarence Eggins, Everlena Martin, Dave Williams, Hattie Young, Ethel L. Williams, Amy Butler and Ted Williams; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com