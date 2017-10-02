Virginia Lacombe Dufour, age 86, of Fifth Ward

Virginia Lacombe Dufour

FIFTH WARD - Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Lacombe Dufour will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Fifth Ward with Father Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3 in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Monday, October 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Mrs. Dufour, age 86, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. Born on May 6, 1931, she was a lunch room manager at Fifth Ward High School and owner of Billy’s Garage and Grocery in Fifth Ward, an Altar Society Member and Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby “Billy” Dufour; one son, Karen Dufour; and parents, Kirby and Flossie Lacombe.

Survivors include one son, Lonnie (Charlene) Dufour of Marksville; daughter-in-law, Vicki Dufour of Fifth Ward; three grandchildren, Brandi (Michael) Dufour, Crystal (Craig) Cole, Brittany (Tyler) Dufour; and four great grandchildren, Zoe, Kenadee, Stella and Christopher.

To extend online condolences to the Dufour family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com