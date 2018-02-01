Virginia Lambert Redfield, age 80, of New Roads

Virginia Lambert Redfield

NEW ROADS - A memorial service for Virginia Lambert Redfield of New Roads will be held at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Redfield, age 80, passed from this life on Monday, January 29, 2018 at The Crossings at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, companion and friend. Redfield was a native of Marksville and resident of New Roads. A faithful and devoted Christian, Virginia always glowed with genuine love and sincere compassion for her family and friends. The needs of others always came before her own. Those who were blessed enough to know her always had her smiling face to bring them comfort and joy.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Doris and Sheffard Lambert; husband, John Redfield; and daughter, Mona Roy.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her dear friend and companion, Curtis Freeman; her siblings, Lois (Jason) Constance, Dale (Marlene) Lambert and Margaret Bringol; two daughters Stephanie Papale and Celeste (Brett) Armond; three grandchildren Ashley Aymond, Dalton (Courtney) Canezaro and Mason (girlfriend Hannah Prewitt) Canezaro, two step-grandchildren LeeAnn Armond and Courtlyn Armond; three great-grandchildren, Aliyah Smith, Kennedy Canezaro and Barrett Canezaro and step-granddaughter Caelyn Juge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge.