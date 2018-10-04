Vivian Diane Robinson Wilson, 60, formerly of Bunkie

Vivian Diane Robinson Wilson, 60, returned to her heavenly home on September 28, 2018 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle which ultimately gave her peace.

Vivian was born to Robert Robinson and Vivian Robinson on April 27, 1958 in Pineville, LA. Vivian made Eola/Bunkie, LA her home where she was immersed in the Christian community that would be a lifelong support from an early age. Vivian served on the usher board and sang in the choir at Trinity United Methodist Church, Bunkie, La and Trinity East United Methodist Church, Houston, TX. She graduated from Bunkie High School in 1976 where she was a member of the basketball team and a variety of clubs. Following graduation she attended Grambling State University in Grambling, LA. She returned to Bunkie, where she worked various jobs in the medical field. Vivian decided to make Houston her home in 1993. While in Houston, Vivian worked for the Houston Independent School District, where she retired in 2013.

Vivian was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her high school sweetheart, Mitchell Wilson in 1981 in Bunkie, LA. where they were blessed with three beautiful daughters. NaTisha Zilton; Cypress, TX, LaTwanda Wilson; Katy, TX, Delorian Moore; Katy, TX. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels and to become active participants in the church. Vivian spent her life loving, encouraging, and supporting her daughters in their many accomplishments.

Vivian is survived by her mother Vivian Robinson; Eola, LA, her husband, Mitchell; Bunkie, LA. Their daughters NaTisha (Darren) Zilton; Cypress, TX, LaTwanda Wilson, and Delorian (Devon) Moore; Katy, TX. Her grandchildren Delorean Moore, Logan Zilton, and Devyn Moore. Her siblings Alice Robinson-Friels; Evergreen, LA, Robert W. (Christine) Robinson; Mansura, LA., Delores (Will) Young; Houston, TX, Rev. Dr. Carolyn (Wayne) Robinson-Drayden; Hempstead, TX, Lloyd H. Robinson, Sr.; Bunkie, LA., Winston G. (Deborah) Robinson; Bunkie, LA., Walter M. (Marilyn) Robinson; Missouri City, TX., Rhonda F. Robinson; Houston, TX, Kenneth R. Robinson; Houston, TX, Patrick D. (Bethel) Robinson; Houston, TX, Harriet R. (Johnny) Williams; Bunkie, LA., Cephus W. (Martha) Robinson; LeMoyne, LA., and Kenneth Lee Robinson; Davis, Calif., and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Robinson, and her sisters Karen Robinson and Audrey Robinson-Anderson.

Vivian was a strong woman. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.

Service will be held at Trinity East United Methodist Church in Houston, Tx at 2pm on October 6, 2018. Rev. Marilyn White is the Senior Pastor. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Vivian’s life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 2418 McGowen St. Houston, TX 77004.