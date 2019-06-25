Wade Michael Ducote, age 56, of Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Wade Michael Ducote will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Ducote, age 56, of Marksville, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Ducote and one step-brother, Mike Bordelon.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Casey Ducote of Marksville; mother of Casey, Pam Bordelon Ducote of Marksville; mother, Paula Guidry Bernard of Marksville; one brother, Herbert Ducote of Bordelonville; one sister, Darlene Piazza (Raymond) of Marksville; step-mother, Marjorie Slocum Bordelon; five step-brothers, Johnny Bordelon, JoJo Bordelon, Darren Bordelon, all of Marksville, Scotty Bordelon of Hessmer, Andrew Bordelon and one step-sister, Rhonda Vitrano of Hessmer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. all night until time of funeral service on Wednesday.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Scotty Bordelon, Raymond Piazza, William Piazza, David Hess, Raymond Paul Piazza and Josh Vitrano.