Wanda Gale Fruge’ age 55 of Tunica

Wanda Gale Fruge’ was born on Oct. 29, 1963 and died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home in Tunica. She was 55 years old and retired from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Memorial visitation will be at Tunica United Methodist Church, 16428 Tunica Trace, Tunica on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 from 4pm until 6pm with a service at 6pm conducted by Rev. Mike Clark. An additional visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 5765 La 107, Plaucheville (Dupont), on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 10am until service at 11am conducted by Pastor Shane Deville.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ronnie Fruge’; 4 sons, Will Redmon, Lionel Redmon and wife, Felicia, Jarrod Fruge’ and Lloyd Fruge’; her father, C.J. Firmin and her mother, Evelyn Scallon; and 7 grandchildren, Hunter Redmon, Cheyann Redmon, Amber Fruge’, Allie Fruge’, Anna Fruge’, Tyler Fruge’ and Skyler Fruge’.

She is preceded in death by her son, Timothy Fruge’, sister, Susan Firmin and brother, Lionel Firmin.