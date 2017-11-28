Wanda Lemoine Rabalais, age 65, of Marksville; native of Bunkie

Wanda Lemoine Rabalais

BUNKIE - A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Wanda Rae Lemoine Rabalais on Monday. December 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Rusty Rabalais officiating. Burial will be in Pythian Cemetery at a later date under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family has requested that Wanda's friends and family gather for a celebration of her life at Fresh Catch Bistreaux following the funeral mass.

Wanda Rae Lemoine Rabalais was born on July 21, 1952, in New Orleans to Hewitt J. (Bud) Lemoine and Barbara Wallace Lemoine and was raised in Bunkie. She died peacefully in Marksville on November 24, 2017. She graduated from Bunkie High School in May 1971 and was crowned Miss Bunkie in her senior year. In her youth, she worked at The Caribbean Room at the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans. She later served as a Marksville councilwoman. A great lover of animals and children, she was active in St. Joseph Church in Marksville, where she assisted with training and scheduling altar servers and facilitating weddings.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Rabalais, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Levasseur; her former spouse, Rodney Rabalais; her two sisters, Glenna Lemoine (Gregory) Stephens and Terri Lemoine; her two brothers, Hewitt J. (Jim) Lemoine and Barry Wallace (Vickie) Lemoine; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Louisiana SPCA.