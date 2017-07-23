Wanda Ortego Williams, age 73, of Baton Rouge

Wanda Ortego Williams

BATON ROUGE - Funeral services for Wanda Ortego Williams will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2250 Main Street, Baton Rouge, 70802 on Monday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., a rosary will follow, and mass will begin at noon.

Wanda Ortego Williams, age 73, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 20, 2017, surrounded by her family. Her death followed a protracted battle with breast cancer in which she fought like a true warrior. Wanda was born on December 31, 1943 in Simmesport, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Ortego. She grew up in a small wood-framed house with one bathroom shared with her parents and five siblings. Wanda and her sisters were the beauties of town, each holding the title of Miss Simmesport at one time or another. These humble beginnings produced a special brand of southern lady. She was elegant in her own way, and no one could say that she lacked style.

She lived large, she was generous, she was vivacious, and she will be so very missed. Wanda moved to Baton Rouge in 1967 and met the love her life, Kermit Wayne Williams, the day of her move. In a most happy coincidence some might call fate, Wanda's sister Shirley asked Wayne to help with Wanda's move. They were married a year later, on June 22, 1968, and shared four children, Jan, Ann, Aimee, and Erica. Wanda and Wayne had a love that will survive her passing. They could often be found dancing in the living room to Willy Nelson, holding hands on the couch, or simply giving each other a quick kiss or hug. They ended their conversations with the words "I love you." She was the kind of mom who played Christmas music year 'round and the kind of MiMi who spoiled her grandchildren to no end. Her friends will tell you that Wanda was the life of the party-often one she was hosting. She loved nothing more than feeding friends and family. She always had a glass of wine and plate of food at the ready. All will tell you that she was a superb cook. Everyone's favorite was her "sensation" salad. Apologies to the chefs at Bob & Jakes; you may have invented it, but she perfected it. Not one for false modesty, she loved her own cooking and would be the first to tell you if you tried to serve her a dish that was subpar. But she was also quick with a compliment if you met her exacting standards. Wanda had charm in spades. She had a special way of making people feel like they were the most important person in the room. When you spoke with her, she gave you her undivided attention – your problems were her problems, your joys were her joys, in fact anything that was important to you was important to her too. Her rapt attention was not limited to friends and family. In the early 1980s, Wanda began selling real estate and quickly became one of Baton Rouge's most successful realtors. Each client was treated as special. She had a gift for finding the perfect house for each buyer and finding the beauty in each home she sold. Her clients loved her and often became her personal friends through the experience. They all came back when they needed to buy or sell again. She never lost her zest for this business and sold her last home in 2016.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Ortego, and her brother Gerald Ortego.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 49 years, K. Wayne Williams; her children, Jan (Cheyenne) Williams, Ann (Stephen) Brassett, Aimee Hebert, and Erica (Glenn) D’Spain; seven grandchildren, Ann Marie (Chris) Gatlin, Nicholas Brassett, Christian Brassett, Gage Williams, Charles Williams, Wayne Williams, and Luc Hebert; her sisters, Shirley Estes and Betty Davis; and her brothers Pete Peters, Charles Ray Peters, Buddy Ortego, and Bart Ortego.

Wanda's family invites her friends to join them for a continued celebration of her life at the church hall immediately following mass. Her family will have a private interment on a later date. In recognition of her devotion to the Catholic church and in lieu of flowers, you may send a donation in her memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the address above.