Warren L. Roy, age 90, of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Warren L. Roy on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Entombment will be in the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Mausoleum in Hessmer under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests the visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9:00 am - 12:45 pm.

Mr. Roy, age 90, of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Adele Roy; his sister, Velma McNutt and his brother, Bert Roy.

He is survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Margie "Molly" Roy of Bunkie; his daughters, Sara Roy Chauvin and husband, Morris of Bunkie and Carolyn Roy of Bunkie; his son, Leonard Roy and wife, Cyndi, of Bunkie; his brother, Richard Roy of Texas; two sisters, Wanda Himel and Mildred Kojis of Bunkie. He had nine grandchildren, Travis Roy, Blake Roy, Cobey Roy, Andy Aranyosi, Warren Chauvin and Shane Chauvin, Lenier Hallmon, Christine Chauvin and Carla Chauvin who loved him dearly and many great and great great grandchildren. His grandchildren and great grandchildren called him "PawPaw Pocket" because he always had a dollar bill in his front pocket for them.