Warren Paul Bordelon, age 74, of Moreauville

October 17, 1944 - November 23, 2018

Warren Paul Bordelon, age 74, passed away at his home in Moreauville on Friday, November 23, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonis & Grace Bordelon; brother, Dale “Wolfman” Bordelon; and special friend, Shirley Bordelon.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Bernadine Coco of Simmesport; brothers, Raymond (Carolyn) Bordelon of Mansura and Ronald (Rose) Bordelon of Moreauville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was a lover of sports & baseball card collecting. He lived on the banks of Bayou Des Glaises where he farmed all his life. He played baseball for J.Cees, showed 4-H livestock, and was very competitive in track & field. He favorite pass times were LSU & Saints games.