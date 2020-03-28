Warren "Pookie" Guillot Jr., of Lake Charles was reunited with his parents and brother on March 27, 2020 while surrounded by his family. Pookie was born on May 24, 1979 in Pineville, LA to Warren Sr. and Elaine Guillot.

He was a native of Fifth Ward, LA, a volunteer fireman, a member Macedonia Baptist Church of Effie, LA.

He was a devoted husband, father and church member, often volunteering at Vacation Bible School and the Wednesday night kids program. He was outgoing and found joy in bringing laughter to others with his joking demeanor. His nature was caring and selfless, often going out of his way to aid others in their time of need.

In his free time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and spending time with his family. He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents and his brother Ricky Dauzat.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of nineteen years, Eva Guillot; a son, Cade Guillot; a sister, Vicky Young; nieces, Allie (Jorge) Rodriguez, Ashley (Cristian) Barrios; his sisters-in-law, Laura (Joseph) Ryder, Belinda (Kenneth) Bordelon, Julie Dauzat, Jessica (Rodney) Smith; great nieces and nephews, Adrian, Hallie, Xander, Zoe, Bug, Alana, Dalton, Kristen, Bubba, and Ziri along with numerous extended family and close friends.

Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home; the family will host a private memorial at a later date in Marksville, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a memorial contribution to "National Kidney Foundation"You are invited to leave a favorite memory or sentiment on condolences at our website www.hixsonfuneralhomes.co