Watson Browning, WWII vet of Baton Rouge

Watson D. Browning (W D) passed away December 3, 2019 at home, surrounded by family and friends. He was a resident of Central and a native of Baton Rouge. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5PM until 9PM and resuming on Friday from 9AM until service time at 11AM with interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St., Baton Rouge. He proudly served in the US Army Air Corp and was a veteran of WWII. Watson retired from ExxonMobil Refinery with 37 years of service. Watson is survived by two daughters; Cheryleen Joyce and husband Sam Attuso of Central, Mary B. Wise of Alexandria, two sons; Clarence (C M) and wife Tammy Talbot Browning and Timothy A. Browning both of Central. Seven grandchildren; Alicia B. and Audie Miller of Slaughter, Chad Browning of Houston, TX, Brad and Vanessa B. Browning of Watson, Anthony (Tony) and wife Shelly Attuso of Denham Springs, Laurie Jones and husband Brandon of Central, Morgan Foret of Marksville, LA, Ryan Wise of West Monroe, and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Zane Browning; and daughter Jennifer Leigh Browning. Pallbearers are Chad Browning, Brad Browning, Brandon Jones, Audie Miller, Ryan Wise, and Tony Attuso. Honorary Pallbearers Charles Pace, III, Fred Charleville, and Steen Stroud. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Halo who cared for W.D. so well. Please consider making a memorial contribution in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of your choice.