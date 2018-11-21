Wayne Anthony Matthis, age 57, of New Orleans

Wayne Anthony Matthis passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, November 9, 2018, from complications of COPD at the age of 57. He was born January 26, 1961 in Cotton Port, Avoyelles Parish and lived in New Orleans for more than fifty years. He is survived by his Beloved domestic partner Terry Goeggel for 28 wonderful years. Wayne was the Son of the Late Sirgil and Lillian Matthis; the brother of Mary Bernice Ortego (Donald J. Ortego Sr.), the late Mary Marie Tyler (Byron M. Tyler Sr.). He is survived by five nieces and nephews; Tina Ortego Huner (Paul A. Huner), Donald J. Ortego Jr.), Bryon Michael Tyler Jr., Patricia Tyler Angelloz (Ryan Angelloz), and Jeremy M. Ortego (Angelena S. Ortego); Ten great-nieces and nephews, Donald (Donnie) J. Ortego III, Lauren A. Huner (Justin K. Burgess), Brittney M. Huner, Mary M. Tyler, Cristina M. Angelloz, Payton M. Ortego, Jonathan M. Ortego, Kayla M. Angelloz, Baliey G. Ortego and Braydon M. Ortego; His two dearest friends Merlin Sandoz, and Steven Cangelosi (Matthew Silas). Last but not least, His three furry companions; Bookie , Moo Moo and Little S. Wayne A Matthis was a fun loving spirit who enjoyed family, friends, fashion and Halloween. He will be sadly missed by all and never forgotten. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life Memorial on Saturday, November 24, 2018 visitation begins at 4:00 P.M., followed by Mass in the chapel 6:00 P.M. at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, Marerro, LA.