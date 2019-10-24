A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne Cheek will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen with Rev. Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Wayne Cheek, age 65 of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his residence.

Wayne worked for Merrick Construction for 29 years. He was a member of St. Alphonse Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. His hobbies included working hard and playing with his cattle.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Simon and Lydia Bernard; his paternal grandparents, William P. and Eliza Ponthier Cheek; and his father-in-law, Marion Redmon.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janell Redmon Cheek of Bunkie; his children, Kimberly Cheek Greene of Houston, TX and Dr. Bradley John Cheek (Justin) of Jacksonville, FL; his parents, L.J. and Verna Mae Bernard Cheek of Bunkie; his brother, Jody Cheek of Bunkie; his sister Janet Cheek Giglio (Frank) of Bunkie; his brother-in-law, Johnny Redmon (Wanda) of Bunkie; his mother-in-law, Mildred Redmon of Evergreen; his sisters-in-law, Crystal R. Jeansonne (Carl) of Evergreen and Carol R. Paul (Jerry) of Hessmer; and his fur baby, Coco.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.