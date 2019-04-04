Wayne Perry DeSoto age 67 of Marksville

A gathering of friends for Wayne Perry DeSoto will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Wayne Perry DeSoto, 67, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Willard Mitchell DeSoto and one great-grandson, Drae Lorenzo Ford.

Wayne retired from the LA Dept of Wildlife and Fisheries after 20 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and lifelong carpenter. Wayne loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 44 years, Julia Ann DeSoto of Marksville; three children, Patricia Katherine Caldwell of San Antonio, TX, Elisha Erin DeSoto of Marksville, and Brian Wayne DeSoto and wife, Crystal, of Beaverton, MI.; four grandchildren, Erin Marie DeSoto, Chloe Amber Caldwell, Brady Wayne DeSoto, and Carson Jack DeSoto; and great-grandchild, Harley Chad Wayne Austin. Those also left to cherish his memory includes his mother, Marie DeSoto Sneddon; one brother, Douglas DeSoto and wife, Jackie, Cottonport; two sisters, Edie McClary and husband, Ralph, of Olla and Janice Martinez and husband, Donald, of Olla; and two aunts, Loraine Dupuy of Metairie, LA, and Helen Westmoreland of Mississippi.