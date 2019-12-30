Wesley Armand age 40 of Youngsville, a native of Cottonport

Funeral Service for Wesley Armand of Youngsville, a native of Cottonport, will begin at 10:00am on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport with Pastor Randy Dugas officiating. Burial will be held at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Mausoleum.

Wesley Armand, age 40, passed away on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 at his home.

Wesley, born on May 14th, 1979, was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, son, and most of all friend. Everyone was important to him. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Lauren Armand of Youngsville, son, Liam Armand of Youngsville, two step-sons, Vincent Cruz of Youngsville and Jayvee Cruz of The Philippines; parents, Russell and Sylvia Armand of Cottonport; sister, Karla Armand of Youngsville; nephew, Curry Cooper of Cottonport.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Gabriella Ann Pilar Armand; grandparents, Alex and Ruby Wyble, Walter Armand, and Effie Jeansonne.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers include John Armand, Corey Juneau, David Pipes, Vincent Cruz, Cam Crowley, and Dwayne Wyble.

Visitation will begin at 3:00pm and last until 10:00pm on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport and will resume on Monday morning at 8:00am.