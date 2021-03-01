Wesley Valois, Jr., 82, Mansura

Funeral Mass for Wesley Valois, Jr. of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Entombment will follow in the St. Paul Mausoleum in Mansura.

Wesley Valois, Jr., age 82, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Dwaine Valois of Marksville, Blaine Valois of Cottonport, Dickie Valois of Marksville, and Sandy Valois of Donaldsonville; daughter, Leslie Valois of Bunkie; brothers, Louis Valois of Hessmer and Ben Valois of Plaucheville; sister, Kate Valois of Alexandria.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Valois; parents, Wesley Valois, Sr. & Theresa Lemoine Valois; brothers, Leroy Valois and Matthew Valois; sisters, Mary Ann Scallan and Emily Valois.

Visitation will begin at 4:00pm until 10:00pm on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. A rosary prayer service will begin at 6:00pm on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until time of service on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350.